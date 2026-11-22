'Weddings Are Incomplete Without Ambanis': Shloka Mehta Stuns In Pastel-Striped Silk Saree As She Arrives With Akash Ambani At Mumbai Wedding |

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made a stylish appearance at the wedding of Yudhishthir Ruia and Ananya Vaghani in Mumbai last night. The couple arrived hand in hand, and videos of their appearance have since been doing the rounds on social media. While Akash kept his look classic and sophisticated, Shloka brought understated elegance to the occasion in a beautiful saree from her personal collection.

For the celebration, Shloka chose a cream-coloured silk saree that stood out for its delicate pastel detailing. The drape featured colourful vertical stripes in multiple soft shades, lending it a refreshing and graceful appeal. Its embellished border, highlighted with shimmering sequins and intricate lace embroidery, added a touch of festive glamour to the otherwise subtle colour palette.

She styled the saree in a traditional manner, with neatly arranged pleats at the front and the pallu carefully pleated over one shoulder. One end of the drape was wrapped around her opposite hand, adding a distinctive, regal touch to the overall look.

Shloka paired the saree with a matching cream silk blouse featuring a V-shaped neckline, sleeveless design and a fitted, cropped silhouette. Intricate sequin embellishments on the blouse complemented the detailing on the saree. She further accessorised with layered gold necklaces, including a statement piece adorned with ruby gemstones, diamond flower-shaped earrings and gold bangles.

Akash, meanwhile, opted for a sharp black bandhgala ensemble. His tailored jacket featured a buttoned front, structured shoulders, full-length sleeves and a gold brooch. He completed the look with matching black trousers, formal shoes and a luxurious watch.