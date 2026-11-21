WATCH: Nita Ambani Prepares For Bharatanatyam Performance At NMACC Mumbai—Calls It Tribute To Her Father |

Known for her business ventures and philanthropic initiatives, Nita Ambani is also deeply connected to India's classical art forms. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she has maintained a lifelong passion for dance, and now she is preparing to return to the stage for a special performance celebrating India's cultural heritage.

On November 21, the official Instagram page of Swadesh Online shared a video offering a glimpse of Nita Ambani's preparations for her upcoming dance performance. She is set to be part of NMACC's maiden production, The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, a grand theatrical presentation tracing India's journey through its rich cultural history.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to the caption, Nita's performance is a personal tribute to the country's artistic legacy and her enduring love for Bharatanatyam. The production brings together her passion for classical dance and the larger celebration of India's civilisational journey.

"As our Founder, Mrs. Nita Ambani, prepares for her performance in NMACC's maiden production The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, she dedicates it to India’s rich cultural heritage and her lifelong love for dance. This deeply personal tribute becomes part of a spectacular celebration of India’s civilisational story," read the caption.

Nita Ambani's Traditional Look For The Performance

Along with the glimpse of her dance preparations, her traditional ensemble has also caught attention. Nita was seen wearing a beautiful Custom Pink Handwoven and Chiffon Ghagra by Manish Malhotra crafted from lightweight, sheer fabric. The outfit featured delicate gold motifs spread across the fabric, adding an elegant touch to the overall look.

Her appearance reflects the traditional aesthetic of the production, which aims to bring India's cultural and artistic heritage to life.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!