By: Rutunjay D | November 21, 2026
Mouni Roy delivered an effortless lesson in sultry minimalism, stepping out in a pristine, form-fitting white halter-neck dress.
The standout feature of the silhouette is a daring, deep plunging V-neckline that drapes fluidly into a subtle gathered twist at the waist.
Leaving her collarbones and shoulders bare, she skipped a neckpiece altogether so the dramatic plunging neckline remained the undisputed focal point.
Her voluminous brunette tresses with warm caramel highlights were styled loose in soft, tousled waves with a deep side sweep.
Crafted from smooth, body-hugging stretch jersey fabric, the dress sculpts her frame and cascades into a sleek, elongated column skirt.
Switching gears to timeless, Old-Hollywood sophistication, her second look featured a sleek, sleeveless black maxi dress with a clean boat neckline and a streamlined column fit.
Elevating the minimalist black canvas, she layered a dramatic, multi-strand white pearl necklace that cascaded asymmetrically across the bodice.