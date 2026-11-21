Kiara Advani's Romantic Pink Dress Showing Cute Baby Bump For Dinner Date With Sidharth Malhotra Costs ₹1.43 Lakh | Instagram @mahesh_videojournalist

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday evening, November 20, giving fans a glimpse of their effortless couple style. While Sidharth kept things casual in a full-sleeved sweatshirt, Kiara brought a vibrant touch to the evening in a stunning pink maxi dress that instantly caught attention.

The actress opted for a creation from luxury fashion label JW Anderson, proving that romantic date-night dressing can be both comfortable and glamorous. Crafted from lustrous crinkled silk, the dress featured a fluid silhouette that fell gracefully along her frame. Delicate twisted straps and an integrated front tie added subtle detail, while the fabric flowed into a sweeping maxi-length hem for an elegant finish.

The statement pink hue made the ensemble stand out, giving it a fresh and feminine appeal. Priced at £1,250, the dress costs approximately ₹1.43 lakh, making it a luxurious pick for the dinner outing.

Kiara Advani's Accessories Add A Touch Of Glamour

Keeping her styling elegant, Kiara accessorised the outfit with sparkling floral-inspired drop earrings and a statement silver cocktail ring. The delicate jewellery complemented the vibrant dress without taking attention away from its silhouette and colour.

For the evening, Sidharth's relaxed sweatshirt look offered a casual contrast to Kiara's polished pink ensemble, making the couple's appearance a charming date-night fashion moment.

The couple's dinner outing comes shortly after they announced that they are expecting their second child. In October, Sidharth and Kiara shared the happy news through a joint social media post.

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