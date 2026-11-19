'Hottest Episode Ever': Ananya Panday, Ananya Birla And Shanaya Kapoor Bring Glamour To Koffee With Karan; Who Wore What |

The Koffee With Karan couch witnessed a glamorous fashion moment as Ananya Panday, entrepreneur Ananya Birla and Shanaya Kapoor came together for an entertaining episode of the popular celebrity chat show.

While Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla graced the couch for the episode, Shanaya Kapoor joined the duo for a special appearance. From bold partywear to corporate-inspired chic, all three ladies brought their individual fashion aesthetics to the spotlight, making it quite a stylish affair.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned up the glamour in a stunning deep wine-purple dress from Hervé Léger. The strappy bandage-style ensemble featured a plunging V-neckline and figure-hugging silhouette, with horizontal bands running throughout the outfit.

The body-contouring design accentuated her silhouette, giving the actress a bold and glamorous appearance. She kept the look sleek and elegant, allowing the dress to take centre stage.

Ananya Birla

Making her first ever appearance on the Koffee With Karan couch, Ananya Birla opted for a corporate-chic aesthetic with a fashionable twist. She wore a coordinated pinstriped blazer and mini-skirt set, layered over a crisp white shirt and black tie.

The oversized blazer, structured tailoring and short skirt created a striking combination of formal dressing and contemporary fashion. She completed the ensemble with sheer black stockings and pointed heels, adding a bold edge to her power dressing look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor brought classic evening glamour to the episode in a black midi dress from 16Arlington. The sequinned, strapless ensemble featured a fitted silhouette that added a touch of drama to her appearance. She paired it with elegant heels and kept her styling relatively minimal, letting the shimmering outfit do all the talking.

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