Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In Fiery Red Pantsuit On The Last Season Of Koffee With Karan; Saif Ali Khan Keeps It Classic |

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan brought their charm to the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, making a stylish appearance on the show. While Saif opted for a classic, understated look, Kareena turned up the glamour in a fiery red pantsuit. Host Karan Johar, meanwhile, added his signature dose of luxury with a fashion-forward ensemble and statement accessories.

Kareena Kapoor’s Bold Red Power Suit

Kareena looked striking in a double-breasted Ralph Lauren pantsuit in a vibrant shade of red. The sharply tailored jacket featured peak lapels and structured shoulders, giving the outfit a strong, confident silhouette. Wide-leg trousers completed the ensemble, balancing its sharp tailoring with a relaxed, contemporary finish.

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The actor kept the neckline deep and clean, wearing the jacket without a shirt underneath. A delicate diamond necklace added a subtle sparkle, while an eye-shaped silver brooch pinned to the lapel brought an intriguing detail to the look.

Her oversized statement ring further elevated the ensemble, adding a bold touch of glamour. The rich red hue, precise tailoring and carefully chosen accessories came together to create a look that was confident, elegant and effortlessly chic.

Saif Ali Khan Keeps It Classic

Saif opted for timeless menswear, pairing a blue shirt with a navy pinstriped jacket and matching trousers. The combination offered a sharp, polished appearance, while his sunglasses added a hint of character without taking away from the classic styling.

Karan Johar’s Luxe Fashion Moment

Karan Johar brought his own fashion statement to the episode in an Amit Aggarwal look. Intricate embellishments gave the outfit a luxurious finish, while distinctive sunglasses and statement jewellery added personality. A Hermès Kelly bag served as the standout accessory, completing the ensemble with a touch of high-fashion glamour.