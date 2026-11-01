Nita Ambani Leads Bhoomi Poojan Of Anant Ashray Old Age Home In Karjat On Her 62nd Birthday

Nita Ambani marked her 62nd birthday on November 1 by laying the foundation stone of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Anant Ashray, a new care initiative in Karjat, Maharashtra. The project is envisioned as a lifelong home for children without parental care, senior citizens and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. Her daughter, Isha Ambani, joined her for the bhoomi poojan ceremony.

For the occasion, Nita Ambani opted for an elegant ivory floral saree, while Isha was seen in a traditional floral Indian outfit. The ceremony marked the beginning of a project that aims to bring together people from different walks of life and provide them with a supportive and caring community.

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Addressing those present, Nita Ambani spoke about the significance of beginning the initiative on her birthday and expressed gratitude to her family and the blessings she has received.

“I am so happy to be here with all of you. Today on my birthday we are starting a new journey with all of you. With gods and my parents blessings, deep gratitude for the gift of life and the support from Mukesh and entire family, I’m laying the foundation stone of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray,” she said.

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She further explained the vision behind the project, describing it as a place that would offer care and companionship to people throughout their lives.

“It will be an orphanage for children, an old age home for elderly and a lifelong home for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. It will be a loving community of over 5 thousand people, a home that will stand by them for the rest of their lives.”