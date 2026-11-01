Nita Ambani's Rare Dragonfly Brooch At NMACC Gala Took 10 Years To Create, Know How Much It Cost

Nita Ambani at The Library launch at NMACC in Mumbai | Instagram

Nita Ambani has always made the internet go gaga over her appearances in exquisite sarees, but this time, she’s switching things up with a power-dressing moment. At the opening of The Library at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on October 31, the Reliance Foundation chairperson stepped out in a chic beige suit that brought a fresh take to her signature elegant style. And, of course, one standout accessory made sure the look had its own moment.

Inside her dragonfly brooch that took a decade to create



While Nita's ensemble oozed demure elegance, the standout element was the Soaring Spirit brooch, a dragonfly-inspired creation by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan. Designed around the insect’s symbolism of freedom, transformation and possibility, the piece features a vivid mix of precious stones, including a 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet, demantoid garnet, yellow and coloured diamonds, rubies and pink sapphires, set with titanium.



The intricate creation reportedly took Chan 10 years to complete. Its estimated price is between $1.5 million and $1.8 million, or approximately ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore. With its vibrant colours and sculptural form, the brooch became the focal point of Nita’s look, adding a regal contrast to her neutral outfit.

The Soaring Spirit brooch | Wallace Chan

How did she style it



Nita let the statement accessory have it's own moment by styling it with a beige linen ensemble that balanced sharp tailoring with softer details. The blazer featured a fitted silhouette, notched lapels and front buttons, while puffed shoulders and elbow-length balloon sleeves gave it a statement shape.

She paired it with matching flared trousers and layered the jacket over a blush-pink lace blouse, bringing a delicate touch to the structured outfit.

She kept the accessories focused but impactful, adding diamond earrings, a statement ring with a large centre stone and a watch with a leather strap. The dragonfly brooch, however, remained the star of the styling.



For beauty, Nita wore her hair loose in a side parting, with soft waves framing her face. Kohl-lined eyes, smudged brown shadow, defined brows, mascara and rosy cheeks complemented her glossy pink lips and luminous finish.