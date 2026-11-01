Quote Of The Day By Nita Ambani On Her 62nd Birthday: ‘Success Is Not Measured By How Much Wealth You Create’ |

Nita Ambani, Indian businesswoman, philanthropist and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, celebrates her 62nd birthday on November 1. Known for her work in education, healthcare, sports and social development, she has often spoken about leadership, purpose, women’s empowerment and the importance of creating a meaningful impact.

“Leadership is not about being in charge, it is about taking care of those in your charge.”

Nita Ambani’s words highlight the importance of empathy and responsibility in leadership. Being a leader is not simply about holding a position or making decisions; it also means supporting people, understanding their needs and helping them grow. Her quote reminds us that effective leadership begins with care and a commitment to others.

“Success is not measured by how much wealth you create, but by how many lives you touch.”

This statement reflects Nita Ambani’s belief that success should be measured by the positive difference one makes in the world. Wealth and professional accomplishments may bring recognition, but helping others and creating meaningful change can leave a lasting impact. The quote encourages people to look beyond material achievements and consider how their actions contribute to society.

“What I have learnt is that it is important to pursue your passion more than your legacy; if you have a passion with a purpose, then everything else fits in.”

Nita Ambani emphasises the value of following a passion that is rooted in purpose. Rather than focusing only on how one will be remembered, she encourages people to dedicate themselves to work that feels meaningful. When passion is guided by a clear purpose, it can inspire commitment, direction and a sense of fulfilment.

“Failure is just the stepping stone to success.”

The quote offers a reminder that setbacks are a natural part of any journey. Failure can teach valuable lessons, reveal areas for improvement and help people approach challenges with greater understanding. Nita Ambani’s words encourage people to treat obstacles as opportunities to learn and keep moving forward.