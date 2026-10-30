Nita Ambani Drapes Emerald Saree At Jio IPO Gala Dinner At Antilia, Isha And Rishab Sharma Join Mumbai Celebration In Ivory Looks

The Ambani family marked a major milestone for Jio with an intimate yet glamorous celebration at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The gala dinner, hosted to celebrate the company's IPO listing, brought together traditional Indian fashion and statement jewellery, with the family and guests choosing elegant ethnic ensembles for the occasion. Take a look at what the guests wore.

Nita Ambani stuns in emerald saree

Nita Ambani brought a rich festive touch to the evening in a deep emerald-green silk saree. The drape stood out for its delicate ivory floral embroidery spread across the fabric, complemented by an ornate gold border that added definition to the silhouette. She paired it with a matching green blouse featuring a scoop neckline, elbow-length sleeves and intricate zari detailing along the edges.

Her jewellery added another layer of opulence to the look. Nita accessorised with a statement necklace featuring emeralds and gold, along with matching earrings, bangles and a ring. She kept her beauty look polished with centre-parted open hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, a small bindi and glossy pink lips.

Isha Ambani keeps it elegant in ivory

Isha Ambani coordinated with her mother through a softer colour palette, choosing an ivory Anarkali ensemble. Her outfit featured a structured, bandhgala-inspired neckline with decorative button detailing, full sleeves and intricate chikankari-style embroidery. The fitted upper silhouette flowed into a flared lower half, creating a graceful shape.

She completed the outfit with matching flared trousers and an embroidered dupatta, which she carried over her arms. A pair of statement earrings and a diamond ring served as her main accessories. For makeup, Isha opted for softly smoked eyes, flushed cheeks, mauve lips and neatly defined brows. Her centre-parted hair was styled half-up, keeping the overall look understated.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma attends in bandhgala look

Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma also embraced traditional dressing in an ivory bandhgala set. His ensemble featured intricate tonal embroidery with floral and geometric patterns across the front, giving the outfit texture without relying on contrasting colours. He paired the buttoned bandhgala with matching dhoti-style trousers and an ivory stole draped over one shoulder.

A layered emerald-green beaded necklace brought an opulent pop of colour to the otherwise neutral outfit, while dark brown traditional footwear completed his look.