Karwa Chauth 2026: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine And Other Couples Celebrate Their First

Karwa Chauth brought plenty of love, festive dressing and special firsts for several celebrity couples this year. Observed on Thursday, October 29, the occasion was particularly memorable for those celebrating the festival together for the first time. From dressing up in traditional outfits to sharing pictures of their moon-sighting rituals, these couples gave fans a glimpse into their celebrations.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt for Karwa Chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt joined the Karwa Chauth festivities hosted by Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor at their Juhu residence. The occasion marked their first celebration of the festival together. Gauri opted for a purple sharara set, bringing a vibrant touch to her festive look, while Aamir kept things traditional in his signature style, wearing dhoti pants. The couple was among the guests at the annual gathering, which brought several familiar faces together.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with singer Stebin Ben, sharing a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram. The actress, who is Kriti Sanon's younger sister, captioned the post, "पहला Karwa Chauth 🌙♥️🧿✨" The couple chose coordinated custom outfits by Dolly J. Nupur looked festive in a red kurta-pyjama set paired with a blue dupatta, while Stebin wore an embroidered black kurta. Their pictures captured a sweet moment together on the balcony.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine also marked their first Karwa Chauth together, sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media. Sophie posted pictures with the caption, "Everyone waits for the moon, I already married mine ❤️" She wore an elegant red saree, while Shikhar complemented her look in a white kurta-pyjama set layered with a red Nehru jacket. The photographs captured traditional moments from the evening, including Sophie looking at Shikhar through a sieve and the cricketer planting a kiss on her forehead.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

For Anshula Kapoor, this Karwa Chauth was extra special as she celebrated the festival for the first time after her wedding to Rohan Thakkar. She joined the celebrations at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's home, dressed in a striking red ethnic ensemble. Her look featured a heavily embellished halter-neck kurta, paired with matching patterned bottoms and a coordinating dupatta. Statement gold earrings and a matching potli bag completed her festive appearance.