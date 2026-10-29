Shilpa Shetty Ditches Red For Ombre Pink Saree At Karwa Chauth 2026, Her Minimal Modern Mehendi Steals The Show

Shilpa Shetty at Anil Kapoor’s home for Karwa Chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

When it comes to Karwa Chauth dressing, red may be the predictable and classic choice, but Shilpa Shetty is making a case for switching things up. The actress arrived at Anil Kapoor’s annual Karwa Chauth celebration in Mumbai, joining a sea of Bollywood ladies dressed for the festive occasion. While her traditional ensemble brought plenty of festive glamour, it was her understated mehendi that truly stole the spotlight.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant |

Inside Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth 2026 look



Instead of opting for an all-red outfit, Shilpa chose a saree that moved from a delicate baby pink into a deeper shade of pink, with bold red borders framing the drape. Gold embroidery and floral motifs ran across the fabric, lending it a traditional festive finish without making the colour combination feel predictable.



The borders brought another layer of detail to the saree, featuring elaborate gold work alongside geometric patterns along the hem. Shilpa paired the saree with a short-sleeved, deep green blouse that offered a stunning contrast to the pink drape. The blouse adorned gold embroidery, colourful accents and ornate motifs on its sleeves, tying in with the saree’s detailed craftsmanship elegantly.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant |

While her saree already had plenty going on with its intricate embroidery and rich colour combination, Shilpa added more drama with her jewellery. She wore a statement choker adorned with green stones, teamed with matching earrings and dacks of red, white and gold bangles.



Her beauty look was kept polished rather than overly dramatic. Dark eyeliner defined her eyes, while glowing skin, soft pink lipstick and a small red bindi brought everything together. Her long, dark hair was parted down the centre and styled in voluminous, loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant |

Holding a traditional red Karwa Chauth puja thali decorated with gold embellishments and tassels, the actress didn't miss the opportunity to flaunt her minimal mehendi. Rather than covering her hands with elaborate, intricate patterns, she kept the design subtle, featuring a subtle back-of-the-hand motif with trendy rhinestone hand stickers which added a contemporary touch to her ethnic moment.