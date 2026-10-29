Karwa Chauth 2026: When Will The Moon Rise In Mumbai And Other Cities? Check Timings Here | Canva

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals which is observed by married Hindu women across India. The festival is dedicated to the well-being, prosperity and longevity of their husbands. On this day, women observe a day-long fast from sunrise until moonrise and break it after offering prayers to the Moon. In 2026, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29. But when will moonrise occur in Mumbai and other cities in India? Let's take a look at the timings and more.

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Karwa Chauth 2026

Observers are celebrating Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 29. In the early morning, women consumed Sargi before sunrise. Ideally, the time of Sargi is during Brahma Muhurta. This year, the auspicious Brahma Muhurta window started at 3:30 AM and ended before sunrise at 5:30 AM.

Sargi is a pre-dawn meal which is traditionally prepared by their mothers-in-law, and they follow the rituals associated with the occasion. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise time in major cities

The Moon is traditionally worshipped after it becomes visible in the evening, which is followed by the ritual of offering arghya (offering water to the Moon) and breaking the fast.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth timings are as follows:

Expected moonrise timings (IST):

Mumbai: Around 9:00 PM

Delhi: Around 8:17 PM

Pune: Around 8:58 PM

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Bengaluru: Around 8:55 PM

Chennai: Around 8:44 PM

Kolkata: Around 7:47 PM

Jaipur: Around 8:28 PM

Lucknow: Around 8:06 PM

Chandigarh: Around 8:12 PM