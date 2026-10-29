Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share Today

Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 | FPJ

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The festival holds special significance for married Hindu women who observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands’ long life, good health and prosperity. From heartfelt wishes and loving messages to short WhatsApp statuses, the occasion is a chance to express love, strengthen bonds and share festive greetings with your partner, family and friends.



25+ Karwa Chauth 202y wishes and more