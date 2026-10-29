 Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share Today
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Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share Today

Celebrate Karwa Chauth 2026 with heartfelt wishes, romantic messages, meaningful quotes and WhatsApp statuses to share with your husband, family and friends on this special day of love and devotion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share Today
Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 | FPJ

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The festival holds special significance for married Hindu women who observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands’ long life, good health and prosperity. From heartfelt wishes and loving messages to short WhatsApp statuses, the occasion is a chance to express love, strengthen bonds and share festive greetings with your partner, family and friends.

25+ Karwa Chauth 202y wishes and more

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