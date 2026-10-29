Anshula Kapoor Celebrates First Karwa Chauth At Anil Kapoor's Mumbai House; Mira, Maheep And Other Bollywood Ladies Join

Bollywood stars arrive at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai home for Karwa Chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Karwa Chauth 2026 brought a festive gathering of Bollywood’s familiar faces to Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence on Thursday, October 29. Hosted by Sunita Kapoor, the annual celebration saw the guests embrace traditional Indian wear, with vibrant reds, golden hues and bright festive colours setting the mood.



Take a look at who attended and what they wore:



Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor for Karwa Chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Anshula Kapoor celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in a striking red ethnic ensemble. Her outfit featured a heavily embellished halter-neck kurta paired with matching patterned bottoms and a coordinating dupatta. She accessorised with statement gold earrings and carried a matching potli bag. For makeup, Anshula went with a fresh, dewy base and bold red lips, keeping her beauty look festive and polished.



Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor for Karwa Chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Mira Kapoor opted for a champagne-gold saree that brought understated glamour to the celebrations. The drape featured intricate gold and mirror embroidery, finished with a statement border. She paired it with a matching blouse carrying similar detailing, allowing the craftsmanship to stand out. Minimal gold jewellery, glowing makeup and an embellished potli bag completed her look, while she left her hair open for a relaxed finish.



Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor for Karwa chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Maheep Kapoor arrived in a maroon-red kurta and pants set featuring intricate embroidery and traditional Bandhani-inspired prints. She completed the outfit with a matching dupatta and jewellery, staying true to the occasion’s classic festive aesthetic. Maheep also carried a decorated red puja thali for the rituals, adding to the traditional spirit of the gathering.



Bhavana Pandey

Bhavana Pandey at Karwa Chauth 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Bhavana Pandey brightened up the celebrations in a yellow-orange embroidered kurta paired with palazzo pants and a matching dupatta featuring a colourful border. She accessorised with statement gold jewellery and festive makeup, giving the vibrant ensemble a celebratory finish.