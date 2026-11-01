Shreya Ghoshal Brings Jaipur’s Traditional Gota Patti To Life In A Pink Cape Ensemble For Her US Concert

By: Rutunjay D | November 01, 2026
Shreya Ghoshal delivered a stunning fashion statement for her September concert in Austin, Texas, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with a sleek, contemporary silhouette.
The outfit celebrates Gota Patti embroidery, a revered traditional applique craft originating from Jaipur, Rajasthan, reimagined in a modern design language.
The central column tunic features intricate geometric grid applique panels, painstakingly brought to life by master artisans with meticulous attention to detail.
Rendered in a vibrant shade of bubblegum pink, the ensemble offers a striking contrast against earthy metallic gold and neutral-toned geometric patches.
Over the structured inner tunic, she layered a dramatic floor-length pink cape featuring broad metallic gold borders that frame her silhouette effortlessly.
Her hair was elegantly styled into a soft, half-up half-down design with face-framing waves cascading over her shoulders.