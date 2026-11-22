Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Paint The Town Red In Regal Reception Looks By Anamika Khanna |

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran made a stylish appearance at their wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, turning heads with their elegant and regal outfits. The couple opted for coordinated statement ensembles by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna, bringing together contemporary silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship and rich colours for their special evening.

Kavya Maran embraced a striking monochromatic scarlet-red look that stood out for its detailing and sophisticated silhouette. Her two-piece ensemble featured a high-neck, full-sleeved crop top paired with a matching floor-length skirt. While the fitted silhouette added a contemporary touch, the sheer sleeves, decorated with intricate floral embroidery, brought an element of delicacy to the outfit.

The skirt was equally eye-catching, featuring elaborate embellishments, rich floral appliqué, lace-like detailing and delicate beadwork. The intricate work added depth and texture to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble, making it a statement look without relying on excessive accessories. Kavya kept her styling understated with minimal jewellery, soft waves and dewy makeup, allowing the scarlet-red outfit to take centre stage.

Anirudh Ravichander complemented his bride in a luxurious dark maroon and black bandhgala ensemble. The outfit featured a structured high-neck silhouette, elevated by elaborate floral and ornamental embroidery. Intricate silver and gold detailing across the front and sleeves added richness to the look, while classic black straight-leg trousers balanced the heavily embellished upper half.

The deep burgundy tones gave his ensemble a distinctly regal appeal, perfectly complementing Kavya's scarlet-red attire.

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