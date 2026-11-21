By: Rutunjay D | November 21, 2026
Avneet Kaur was spotted at the Raichand House experience in Mumbai—curated for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fans to celebrate 25 years of the iconic film—effortlessly channeling Kareena Kapoor’s legendary "Poo" aura.
Leaning into monochrome minimalism with a playful Y2K twist, she opted for a crisp, all-white two-piece co-ord set that radiates main-character energy.
The ensemble features a sleeveless, draped white crop top designed with a flattering V-neckline and relaxed silhouette.
She paired the fluid top with a figure-hugging, high-waisted white mini skirt crafted with horizontal ruching throughout for a sculpted fit.
Keeping her jewelry clean and refined so the statement rosette shoulder remains the hero detail, she wore subtle stud earrings and skipped heavy neckpieces.
Her dark tresses were styled loose in soft, glossy waves parted neatly down the middle, cascading effortlessly down her back.
Her beauty palette highlighted a fresh, radiant base paired with softly flushed cheeks, defined eyes, and a warm nude-pink lip.
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