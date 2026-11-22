Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh Flaunt Luxury Watches Worth Nearly ₹5 Crore At Global Peace Honours 2026 In Mumbai |

Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India turned into a star-studded gathering on November 21 as several prominent personalities from Bollywood and the sporting world came together for the Global Peace Honours 2026. Among those spotted at the event were Anant Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. While their presence grabbed attention, the luxury timepieces worn by the two Bollywood superstars also became a talking point.

Ranveer Singh, known for his distinctive fashion choices, was seen wearing the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph in rose gold, featuring a brown dial (Reference 5968R-001). Combining sporty aesthetics with fine watchmaking, the timepiece added another statement element to his appearance. Its reported market price is approximately ₹1.47 crore, or $159,500.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, opted for an equally exclusive creation from Audemars Piguet. The actor was spotted wearing the Royal Oak 'Jumbo' Extra-Thin Titanium BMG Openworked Dial. The watch features an openworked design and a distinctive titanium construction, reflecting the brand's contemporary approach to luxury watchmaking. The timepiece reportedly carries a market price of around ₹3.49 crore, or $377,000.

Together, the watches worn by the two stars have an estimated combined market value of nearly ₹4.96 crore, adding a luxury-fashion angle to their appearances at the ceremony.

Global Peace Honours 2026 Brings Together Bollywood And Sporting Icons

Held against the backdrop of the Gateway of India, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together celebrated names to recognise the courage and sacrifices of individuals who have stood against terrorism, while remembering its victims.

Several well-known personalities from the entertainment and sporting industries were associated with the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Boman Irani and singer Sukhwinder Singh.

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