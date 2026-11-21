Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance At Global Peace Honours 2026 Post Juhu Firing; Dog Steals The Show During Ganesh Vandana - VIDEO | X

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his first public appearance following the Juhu firing incident at the Global Peace Honours 2026. The actor delivered a powerful performance of Ganesh Vandana, but an unexpected guest on stage soon stole the spotlight, a dog that casually wandered in during his performance.

Fans took to social media to react to Tiger’s appearance, with several calling it an "energetic comeback" following the firing incident. Reacting to his return, one Reddit user commented, "Happy for him man. The PTSD must be crazy." Another wrote, "Hope he is doing well now."

Meanwhile, a video of Tiger performing Ganesh Vandana, with the dog making an unexpected entry on stage, also caught the internet's attention. Sharing the clip, a user captioned it, "Dogesh bhai ki unexpected entry." Another joked, "Tiger ke sath ye 'Achanak' wala scene hota rehta hai." A third user called the dog's appearance the "best special appearance."

Tiger was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, 2026, when unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle as he was returning home after playing football. While Tiger escaped serious injuries, his driver and another person were injured. The actor maintained a low public profile following the incident. Although he was spotted in Pune with Janhvi Kapoor on November 15, his appearance at the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21 marked his first official public event appearance since the attack.

The Global Peace Honours 2026 is being held at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on November 21. The star-studded event brings together prominent personalities from the entertainment and sporting worlds to honour the courage and sacrifices of those who have stood against terrorism, while paying tribute to its victims. Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Boman Irani and singer Sukhwinder Singh are among the prominent names expected to attend the ceremony.

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