Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Reception In Chennai: Newlyweds’ Regal Looks Steal The Show; CM Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And Others Attend | X

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have left the internet impressed with their classy and regal looks at their wedding reception. The star-studded celebration in Chennai saw the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, superstar Rajinikanth and several other prominent personalities from the film and entertainment industry.

Anirudh Ravinchander and Kavya Maran Reception Look

Anirudh and Kavya made a striking appearance at their wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, embracing a rich red-and-black colour palette. The newlyweds opted for ensembles that blended traditional elegance with contemporary detailing, keeping their overall aesthetic regal yet understated.

காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் நடிகர், மநீம தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/UPeVN4hEr3 — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

Kavya turned heads in a scarlet-red, two-piece ensemble featuring a high-neck, full-sleeved top paired with a matching skirt. The monochromatic outfit stood out for its intricate floral embroidery, lace-like detailing and delicate embellishments spread across the silhouette. The structured neckline and fitted bodice lent the ensemble a sophisticated finish, while the coordinated skirt carried forward the elaborate detailing. She kept her accessories minimal, allowing the intricate craftsmanship and vibrant hue to take centre stage. Open, centre-parted hair styled in soft waves and subtle, dewy makeup completed her reception look.

Anirudh complemented his bride in a black and deep burgundy bandhgala jacket featuring elaborate floral and ornamental embroidery across the front, collar and sleeves. The richly detailed jacket, with its traditional high-neck silhouette, was paired with classic black straight-leg trousers, creating a sharp contrast while retaining a traditional appeal.

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#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் விஜய் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @CMOTamilnadu https://t.co/LiHyytq8Xt — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

CM Vijay Makes A Special Appearance At The Reception

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay made a special appearance at the wedding reception of Anirudh and Kavya. He congratulated the newlyweds and extended his warm wishes while presenting them with a bouquet of flowers. For the occasion, Vijay looked dapper in a blue bandhgala.

Actors Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations. The cricket fraternity was represented by former Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Daniel Vettori, while director Atlee and his wife Priya were also spotted at the star-studded gathering.

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