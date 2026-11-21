Inside Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's Greece wedding decor | Image Courtesy: House On The Clouds

Celebrity weddings often come with elaborate settings, but Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's Greece celebrations took a different route. Instead of competing with the destination's natural beauty, their wedding decor let the surroundings do much of the talking. New pictures from the celebration have now offered a closer look at the oceanfront arrangements, revealing a dreamy setting filled with delicate flowers, transparent seating and reflective details.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot in Greece on November 11. While their wedding photographs quickly caught everyone's attention, the decor has been another talking point. Designed by wedding planning service A New Knot, the setup reflected the serene beauty of the Greek landscape.

Inside Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding decor

Fresh photographs shared by House On The Clouds and A New Knot capture the ceremony space overlooking the sea. The seating arrangement featured rows of transparent acrylic chairs, each carrying a subtle cream floral detail. Their see-through design kept the setting visually light and allowed the ocean to remain in focus.

At the centre of the ceremony area was a dreamy floral installation built around a geometric frame with circular detailing. White and pale yellow blooms, including roses and hydrangeas, were arranged generously around it, with flowers cascading at different heights. Delicate hanging elements added movement and texture to the otherwise soft composition.

The aisle and platform brought another interesting detail to the setup. A reflective mirrored surface created an almost seamless extension of the floral arrangements, capturing the surrounding sky and changing light. The neutral flooring, clear chairs and muted floral palette tied the entire space together. With the Aegean Sea and rocky coastline in the distance, the setting felt romantic without being overly elaborate.

More about the vision behind the setup

The planning team had earlier taken to Instagram to share the thought process behind the design, describing the celebration as a fairy-tale wedding in Greece. According to the team, months went into bringing the vision to life, from finalising individual elements to seeing the entire setting come together.

"Then we watch it all come alive, and the joy and pride are unexplainable. There is nothing like the moment the vision in your head is suddenly real, and everyone you love is standing inside it," read the statement.

The couple's brief, the planners revealed, was centred on creating a space that felt timeless and peaceful rather than one that demanded attention. "They wanted a wedding that felt like an exhale, soft, and luminous, with nothing shouting for attention," the team shared.

The Aegean Sea became the centrepiece

Rather than introducing bold colours or elaborate backdrops, the designers chose to make the natural surroundings an integral part of the decor. The Aegean Sea was meant to remain the focal point, with every other element complementing the view.

"The sea became the main character, and everything else was designed to frame it, never compete with it. We chose ivory, butter yellow, and champagne, with no contrast colour; so the whole scene feels like one quiet, golden hush," the statement revealed.

The colour palette was carried through different materials and details, including silk, beading, petals, roses, hydrangeas and mirrors. The planners also explained why butter yellow was included in the otherwise neutral scheme. "Butter yellow was our quiet decision, because it warms the white so it never feels cold against the sky and water."

The team also wanted the celebration to reflect the couple's personalities, balancing a luxurious setting with an easy-going atmosphere. "And if you've met the couple, you know the fun they bring and their love for life. That's why the wedding is luxe but never stiff. It's soft and glowing, and it laughs a lot," the post further read.

Why the mirrored floor was a key design detail

One of the most distinctive elements was the mirrored floor, which was chosen to reflect not just the floral installations but also the changing sky above. The designers kept the arrangements asymmetrical, allowing them to appear naturally grown rather than arranged in rigid patterns.

"Everything is asymmetrical, so it feels grown rather than placed. The mirrored floor was the most important design choice. It doubled every bloom, every petal, but what we loved is that it held the sky. As the hours passed, the floor went from soft daylight to molten gold to a pink-lilac dusk, and the whole wedding changed with it," the team revealed.

The result was a setting that evolved with the light throughout the day. From its understated floral arrangements to the reflective aisle and uninterrupted sea views, the decor brought together modern design and romantic details without taking away from the beauty of its Greek setting.

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