When it comes to wedding fashion, Kaviya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander clearly weren't sticking to the usual playbook. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in an intimate yet grand celebration in Athens, Greece, on November 11, gave us a wedding wardrobe that moved effortlessly between traditional elegance, beachside dressing and full-blown evening glamour.

With the couple's official wedding pictures now out, let's take a closer look at what the newlyweds wore for each celebration and how they pulled off their big day looks.

A dreamy departure from traditional bridal colours

For their wedding ceremony, Kaviya swapped the conventional reds for a romantic blush-pink lehenga by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. The floor-length creation featured elaborate three-dimensional floral embroidery in matching tones, with delicate sequins, beads and embellishments adding depth and shimmer. Its fitted short-sleeved blouse balanced the voluminous, flared skirt, creating a look that felt both traditional and contemporary.

She accentuated the ensemble with all-diamond jewels, featuring a dual necklace, a delicate chain, drop earrings, bangles and rings. Her long hair was styled in a soft blowout, while understated blush-toned makeup kept the overall look fresh and elegant.

Anirudh complemented her in an ivory-beige traditional ensemble, also by Tarun Tahiliani. He donned a blush-pink silk shirt with a matching veshti, layered with a jacket featuring intricate embroidery and traditional motifs. The subtle draping at the waist added structure to the outfit, while layered necklaces and beige suede loafers brought the look together.

Beachside dressing gets a glamorous makeover

For one of the celebrations, Kaviya traded bridal florals for a more contemporary, resort-ready look. She clad herself in a two-piece ensemble featuring a sleeveless, high-neck corset-style blouse covered in silver and rose-gold embroidery, beadwork and delicate tassel details. The statement top was paired with a dusty mocha-brown sheer skirt, designed with layered chiffon and flowing panels that added movement to the silhouette.

A stack of bohemian-inspired bangles and dangling earrings rounded off her look. Makeup was dewy with a glowing base, brown eyes and nude glossy lips, while her hair was styled in middle-parted beach waves.

Anirudh took a similarly unconventional route, choosing an ivory jacket decorated with tropical-inspired palm tree and landscape motifs in sequins. He layered it over an open-neck chocolate-brown embellished shirt and paired it with voluminous dark-brown pleated trousers. A pendant necklace, tinted sunglasses and black shoes completed his relaxed yet sharply styled outfit.

Champagne shimmer and feathered drama

The couple turned up the glamour for another evening celebration. Kaviya stepped out in a floor-length champagne-gold gown covered in sequins and beadwork. The fitted silhouette, delicate straps and plunging neckline gave the outfit a classic red-carpet feel, while a dramatic blush-pink feathered stole draped around her arms added a playful, statement-making finish.

She kept her jewellery understated with delicate drop earrings, allowing the gown to do most of the talking. Soft, voluminous waves, warm-toned makeup, defined eyes and nude lips completed the look.

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Anirudh matched the occasion in a silver-grey textured blazer with a subtle metallic sheen and contrasting black satin lapels. Styled with a buttoned-up black shirt, relaxed-fit trousers and polished black shoes, the outfit struck a balance between formal dressing and contemporary eveningwear.

An all-white affair

White took centre stage at another function, with Kaviya choosing an ivory gown that combined delicate detailing with a dramatic silhouette. Its gold corset-style bodice featured an off-shoulder draped neckline and sheer sleeves. The floor-length pleated skirt came with a thigh-high slit, giving the otherwise romantic ensemble a little edge.

Gold strappy heels, statement earrings and stacked bracelets completed her look. She wore her hair in loose waves, with the front sections pinned back, and opted for subtle makeup with defined eyes and a warm nude lip.

Anirudh went monochrome in a crisp all-white outfit. His double-breasted blazer, complete with structured shoulders, notched lapels and flap pockets, was paired with a high-neck top and relaxed-fit trousers. A delicate chain, black oval sunglasses and white sneakers gave the ensemble a laid-back finish.

Red takes over, while Anirudh goes all black

After several softer colour palettes, Kaviya brought a stunning pop of red to one of the celebrations. She wore a floor-length wine-red ensemble with a fitted silhouette and an intricately embellished sheer bodice. Floral embroidery and beadwork covered the high neckline and full sleeves, flowing into the detailed body of the gown before giving way to subtly flared pants.

With her hair pulled into a sleek updo, she kept the focus on the elaborate neckline, adding delicate drop earrings and finishing with glowing makeup, softly defined eyes and a rosy lip.

Anirudh went in the opposite direction, opting for an all-black look featuring a knee-length jacket with shimmering embellishments throughout. He layered it over a black draped shirt with a relaxed neckline and matching loose-fit trousers. A simple chain and black footwear kept the ensemble cohesive, while his neatly styled hair and beard completed the evening look.

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