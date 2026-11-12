Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding Venue In Greece Offers Private Beaches, Luxury Suites That Cost Up To ₹11 Lakh Per Night |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's dreamy wedding in Greece has captured social media's attention. While the couple's romantic moments and stunning wedding outfits have made headlines, the venue where they exchanged vows is equally spectacular.

The duo tied the knot at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, one of Greece's most luxurious beachfront resorts. Located on the Vouliagmeni peninsula along the Athens Riviera, the five-star property is spread across an expansive 30-hectare estate. About 30 minutes from downtown Athens, the resort combines secluded coastal luxury with easy access to the city's historic attractions.

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Inside The Luxurious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

According to the hotel's official website, the property has over 300 accommodations spread across three distinct sections: Arion, Nafsika and beachfront bungalows. Arion features a modernist, retro-chic aesthetic and is located near the spa and adults-only pool.

Nafsika offers rooms and suites with furnished terraces overlooking the main pool and the Aegean Sea. For guests seeking greater privacy, the secluded bungalows bring back the glamour of the 1960s Athens Riviera, with select options featuring private plunge pools.

How Much Does A Night At The Resort Cost?

The luxury comes at a considerable price. Online booking platform listings for mid-November show rates starting at approximately ₹65,542 per night for a 44-square-metre Nafsika sea-view room with breakfast.

A 132-square-metre sea-view terrace suite with a pool is listed at around ₹4,83,953, while the expansive 220-square-metre Ambassador Suite can cost approximately ₹11,26,971 per night. These prices are indicative and may vary with dates, availability, taxes and additional charges.

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