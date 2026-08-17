2026 Brides Are Ditching Bridal Gowns For Suit-Skirt Combos! Georgina Rodríguez, Dua Lipa Lead Chicest Wedding Trend Of The Year

Wedding fashion is having a power-dressing makeover. The traditional white gown may still be a bridal favourite, but 2026 has seen a growing number of celebrity brides choosing something sharper, sleeker and decidedly less conventional. From Dua Lipa to Georgina Rodríguez, the suit-and-skirt combination is emerging as one of the year's most talked-about alternatives to the classic wedding dress.

Dua Lipa revives the trend

When Dua Lipa married Callum Turner on May 31, 2026, at London's iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall, she opted for a bridal look that felt polished without being overly traditional.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, her custom ivory ensemble paired a sharply structured jacket with an elegant asymmetric midi skirt. The jacket's sculpted tailoring was adorned with statement gold-toned buttons, bringing the unmistakable Schiaparelli touch to the otherwise classic ivory palette. Instead of a conventional veil, Dua donned a dramatic wide-brimmed hat by milliner Stephen Jones, finished with gold detailing underneath.

Georgina Rodríguez leads the style

Dua may have sparked plenty of conversation, but Georgina Rodríguez has now given the trend another major celebrity-bride moment.

For her private wedding to Cristiano Ronaldo at their home in Portugal on August 11, 2026, Georgina also stepped away from the traditional floor-length gown.

Her all-white Gucci ensemble featured a structured, long-sleeved jacket teamed with a fitted midi skirt. Crafted from silk faille, the jacket's classic shirt collar and clean lines gave the outfit a polished finish, proving that bridal dressing can be minimalist and dramatic at the same time.

But this trend is far from new

While Dua and Georgina have helped push the suit-and-skirt combination back into the fashion spotlight, celebrity brides have experimented with alternatives to conventional gowns for decades.

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One of the most influential examples is Bianca Jagger, who famously married Mick Jagger in May 1971 wearing an ivory Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket with a matching skirt. The iconic ensemble has since become one of fashion's most memorable celebrity wedding looks and was also an inspiration for Dua Lipa's bridal outfit.

The tradition continued in more contemporary forms. Solange Knowles chose a custom Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit for her 2014 New Orleans wedding, while Amal Clooney wore a cream-and-navy Stella McCartney trouser suit for her civil ceremony that same year.