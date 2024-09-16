Digital Trends Are Dominating Modern Weddings This Year; Know How You Can Incorporate For Your Big Day

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray wedding | Instagram

Digital technology has truly revolutionised the Indian wedding industry, paving the way for extravagant and personalised celebrations like never before. Today's modern couples are seeking unique and innovative ways to enhance their wedding experiences by using the latest digital technologies to create unforgettable wedding festivities. These modern digital trends are shaping the future of weddings; here's how you can incorporate them into your wedding.

Virtual Invitation and Signage

Virtual invitations and signage are not just a trend but a practical and eco-friendly solution for modern weddings. Virtual signage, such as digital displays at the venue, enhances the guest experience and provides real-time information and a dynamic visual that can be easily updated and personalised for your special day.

Adding to this, Khozema Udaipurwala, wedding expert and co-founder of PlaytheNovel, said, "Virtual invitations are digital alternatives to traditional paper invites, and physical signage can be customised with videos, animations, and interactive elements, offering a unique way to engage your wedding guests."

Live Streaming the Wedding

I'm sure we all recall the one-of-a-kind Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding of the year, which everyone became part of by watching the live stream of their ceremony at the venue, shared by paparazzi on social media.

Live streaming technology has shaped the wedding experience, making it possible for friends and family who cannot be in person to be part of your special day. Further on this, the expert stated, "The live streaming trend, which has gained significant popularity during the pandemic, helps broadcast the wedding live to relatives and friends who cannot attend in person, often due to being in different locations."

This digital trend ensures that no one misses out on your special event, fostering a sense of connection and involvement among all your loved ones.

Customised Wedding Website

Though not a popular trend in Indian weddings, creating a customised wedding website has been a choice for many Western couples. "Creating a customised wedding website is more than just a trend; it's a convenient and organised way to share updates and important information about your wedding. These websites, often created using user-friendly platforms, act as a central hub for all the wedding-related information, from the event schedules to RSVPs," added Udaipurwala.

While most people love adding their personal touch to everything they do on the wedding day, this trend offers a digital gallery to preserve these memories. This trend can also feature personalised stories, photo galleries, sharing experiences and heartfelt messages for everyone.

Interactive Entertainment for Guest

Your wedding day is no less than a met gala event for you, where you can enhance guests' experiences with selfie stations and photo booths. This interactive feature not only adds to the extravagant celebration but also allows every individual to closely be part of your big day.

On the line of modern wedding trends, the expert shared, "In the coming days, we will witness the magic of the blend of tradition and technology, creating a new era of wedding experiences where the possibilities are as endless as the love stories they celebrate."