Dear Brides, Ditch Lehenga & Drape A Saree This Wedding Season: Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Celebs

Planning your wedding look can be a daunting task, but it's a special journey of choosing a special attire for your big day. The bridal ensemble isn't just attire, but it's a cherished memory that we hold in our hearts. This wedding season, where pastels and modern classics are ruling the bridal fashion, there's a call to set aside the boring lehenga and embrace the timeless allure of the saree.

While many Bollywood celebs donned a pastel pink lehenga, many stood out in a classic saree on their wedding day. Effortlessly blending elegance with glamour, the saree is emerging as a new choice for the modern bride. Let's take inspiration from the Bollywood leading ladies' bridal couture and urge the brides-to-be to drape a saree for the 2024 wedding season.

Sonakshi Sinha's White Ivory Saree

What could be more elegant than a white embellished ivory saree for your modern wedding day? Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha adorned a beautiful white saree from her mother Poonam Sinha's own wedding festivities 44 years ago. This is the perfect representation of ditching designer lehengas and draping a classic saree just like the diva. If you love minimal fashion, then this style is for your big day.

Deepika Padukone's Royal Fashion

Deepika Padukone's wedding wardrobe showcased some timeless and luxurious wedding fashion. Oozing ethereal beauty, she wore a chikankari white saree from the designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for one of her wedding receptions. A chikankari saree is a classic and royal fashion choice you can opt for your wedding ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's Elegant Saree

Actress Alia Bhatt wore an ivory saree with gold details from Sabyasachi for her wedding day. When asked why she opted for a saree, Alia told Vogue, "I like saree. This is the most comfortable outfit in the world, which is why I wore this and not a lehenga at my wedding". This is another sign for you to adorn a saree and swift aside a heavy lehenga for your D-Day.

Katrina Kaif's Floral Beauty

Ace a vintage look for your wedding ceremony like the actress Katrina Kaif in the exquisite floral embroidered saree. She exuded grace and royalty in a vintage-inspired couture saree by designer Sabyasachi. This ensemble should be your inspiration for a floral wedding look this season.

Yami Gautam's Red Wedding Look

Talking about Indian weddings, we cannot miss the colour red. Actress Yami Gautam wore a red saree from her mother's wardrobe for her special day. Nothing can beat a pure and culturally rich red look for bridal fashion.

Saree is an emerging trend in this year's wedding season, and you can hop on this trend by gracing the wedding function in an elegant saree look.