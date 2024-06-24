Decoding Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 24, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime love Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate wedding in Mumbai on June 23. While the internet is buzzing with their wedding pictures, let's take a closer look at the couple's ensemble for their special day.
Image credit: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
For her wedding ceremony, the Bollywood actress opted for a minimal aesthetic by adorning a white ivory saree. The embroidered saree was first worn by her mother Poonam Sinha during her wedding festivities, nearly 44 years ago.
Keeping her makeup minimal and natural, the Kalank star radiated beauty in simplicity. While she looked elegant, her husband Zaheer wore a white embroidered kurta for the wedding function.
For the second wedding look, Sonakshi adorned a traditional silk saree but this time in the colour red. The saree priced at Rs 79,800.
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
She exuded grace and beauty in the traditional red saree that boasted of 'channd buta'. The elegant look was complemented with green jewellery and red bangles.
The actress adorned a white gajra with a sleek hair look. On the other hand, Zaheer donned a white traditional kurta set.
Reportedly, the newlyweds dated for seven years before tying the knot as per the Special Marriage Act of 1954.
