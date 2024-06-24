VIDEO: Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha Can't Stop Blushing As Zaheer Iqbal Pulls Her Close For FIRST Dance After Wedding

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony on June 23, Sunday, in the presence of their friends and family members. In the evening, the couple threw their first grand bash as newlyweds and Zaheer made sure to leave his wife blushing as he grooved with her on the dance floor.

Several photos and videos from their reception have now gone viral in which Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen enjoying their first dance as man and wife to the song 'Afreen Afreen'. As the newlyweds danced in each other arms, Zaheer pulled his wife close and the actress was seen blushing and covering her face as the guests cheered at the moment.

Sonakshi looked one happy bride in a gorgeous red Banarasi saree with Zaheer complimenting him in an ivory sherwani. The two couldn't take their eyes off each other and they danced the night away with their near and dear ones, just as the Heeramandi actress wished to do.

The couple was also seen dancing to the beats of dhol along with Kajol and Anil Kapoor. Not just that, but Sonakshi's best friend Honey Singh took over the music at the party which went on till the wee hours and got the entire room dancing their hearts out.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on Sunday with their family members next to them. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife," they wrote.

Among the other guests who graced the reception bash were Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Rekha and Tabu, to name a few.