Georgina Rodríguez Wears Ultra-Rare 342 Carats Of Diamonds For Her Private Wedding With Cristiano Ronaldo At Their Portugal Home

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez wedding | Photographed by Juergen Teller

New bride Georgina Rodríguez's engagement ring may have already made headlines for its jaw-dropping size, but when it came to her wedding jewellery, the model and entrepreneur took the drama several notches higher. For her wedding to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina accessorised her chic bridal look with spectacular diamonds from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari collection that outshined everything around.

The couple tied the knot on August 11, 2026, a date that reportedly marked exactly 10 years since they first crossed paths in 2016. Days after the wedding at their Portugal home, exclusive photographs released by Vogue offered a closer look at Georgina's bridal fashion and jewellery.

Georgina dazzles in rare diamonds for her wedding

For the wedding, Georgina opted for a deliberately modern bridal look rather than a traditional embellished gown. She wore an all-white Gucci ensemble comprising a structured long-sleeved jacket and a fitted midi skirt, both crafted from silk faille.

The clean tailoring created a sleek backdrop for her jewellery. Around her neck sat the dramatic Chopard Garden of Kalahari necklace, featuring a spectacular 50-carat D-flawless brilliant-cut diamond as its centrepiece. She paired the necklace with statement diamond earrings from the same collection, allowing the jewellery to become the focal point of her otherwise restrained outfit.

And, of course, her reportedly 30-carat engagement ring by Ronaldo added another major diamond moment to the bridal look.

The story behind her wedding jewellery collection

The Garden of Kalahari collection has a story almost as dramatic as the jewels themselves. It began with an exceptional 342-carat rough diamond discovered at the Karowe mine in Botswana's Kalahari region.

According to Chopard, the stone was remarkable for its combination of D colour and F (flawless) clarity. It was subsequently transformed into 23 individual diamonds, including five extraordinary stones weighing more than 20 carats each.

Those diamonds became the centre of Chopard's Garden of Kalahari high-jewellery collection, designed by Caroline Scheufele around floral and botanical inspirations.

Image Courtesy: Chopard

The collection includes a 50-carat brilliant cut interpreted as a sunflower, a 26-carat heart-shaped diamond representing a pansy and a 25-carat pear-shaped diamond inspired by a banana blossom. A 20-carat cushion-cut stone is paired with a poppy motif, while a 21-carat emerald-cut diamond evokes a water lily.

Interestingly, two necklace pendants featuring the heart- and pear-shaped diamonds can also be attached to the earrings, allowing the pieces to be transformed into a coordinated set.

Image Courtesy: Chopard

Georgina took the collection further

While she selected only a few pieces for her wedding, Georgina later showcased the collection more extensively in a separate photoshoot for her wedding cover with Vogue. She layered multiple jewels across her neck, ears, wrist and fingers, offering a much fuller glimpse at the extraordinary craftsmanship and scale of the Garden of Kalahari pieces.

Georgina in the Garden of Kalahari collection in a photoshoot | Photographed by Juergen Teller

Beyond the necklace and earrings, the collection also includes a cuff bracelet featuring two emerald-cut diamonds, two rings—including one carrying the 20-carat cushion-cut stone—and a secret watch.