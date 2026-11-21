Anirudh Ravichander Drops 2 New Jailer 2 OST Tracks Hours Before Reception With Kavya Maran; Netizens Call It 'Wedding Treat' |

Anirudh Ravichander has once again managed to grab fans' attention, this time with a musical surprise just hours before his wedding reception in Chennai with wife Kavya Maran. The composer dropped two new tracks from Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2, leaving fans impressed by his timing. As soon as the songs were released, social media was flooded with reactions, with fans calling him the "GOAT" for dropping new music even on his reception day.

Sharing the tracks with a short note, Anirudh wrote, "Here they are." The two additional theme tracks from Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, titled Unfinished Business and Bindaas X Hukum, were released on November 21, just hours before his wedding reception with Kavya Maran. The tracks came as fresh additions to the film's 12-track original motion picture soundtrack (OST), which was released on October 23, 2026. While Unfinished Business brings another musical addition to the sequel, Bindaas X Hukum blends the film's Bindaas theme with the popular Hukum connection from the franchise.

Here they are 🥳 #UnfinishedBusiness - https://t.co/pQgsNk8NEo #BindaasXHukum - https://t.co/nykoibEU8q #Jailer2 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 21, 2026

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, "GOATrudh tweeting even on the day of reception!" Another called the release a wedding treat, commenting, "Thalaiva... wedding treat, thank you. Banger tracks." A third fan joked, "Bro, even the reception is overworked."

@anirudhofficial thalaiva... wedding treat, thank you. Banger tracks — Ashwin (@AshwinCMusician) November 21, 2026

@anirudhofficial GOATrudh tweeting even on the day of reception! — Kars  (@Kars0211) November 21, 2026

@anirudhofficial Reception kooda overwork bro😎 — வாழ்க்கை -பதிவுகள் (@suriyaasamy) November 21, 2026

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are hosting a star-studded wedding reception at Chennai's ITC Grand Chola on November 21, following their intimate wedding in Greece. The celebrations have already drawn several familiar faces, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his family, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, and former Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketers Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Daniel Vettori. The guest list is also expected to include prominent names from the worlds of cinema, cricket and politics, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations in Chennai.

All About Jailer 2

Rajinikanth is all set to return as the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 2023 blockbuster. Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, with Kalanithi Maran backing the project under the Sun Pictures banner. The film features an ensemble cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon and Jatin Sarna. Anirudh Ravichander has reunited with Rajinikanth and Nelson for the music and background score, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles cinematography, R Nirmal takes charge of editing and Chethan D'Souza choreographs the action sequences.

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