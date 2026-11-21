A-List Stars Wanted To Replace Salman Khan On Bigg Boss For Less Money, Actress Even Called His Hosting ‘Less Lively’: Ex-Talent Head Reveals | Instagram/YouTube/Siddharth Kannan

Former Bigg Boss talent head Anand Chavan has made some interesting revelations about the show's hosting offers in a recent podcast. Anand claimed that several A-list celebrities had approached him, offering to replace Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss for a significantly lower fee. He also recalled an instance when an actress reportedly criticised Salman's anchoring, saying it lacked its earlier liveliness, before suggesting that she be given a chance to host the show instead. Anand further revealed that Abhijeet Bichukale had once offered to step in as the host of Bigg Boss Marathi when Mahesh Manjrekar was unwell.

During his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anand, who previously served as Vice President and Talent Manager at Endemol and was involved in casting 15 seasons of Bigg Boss, said that several well-known personalities had expressed interest in replacing Salman. Recalling the offers, he said, "Main pehli baar ye share kar raha hoon ki is tarah ke feelers aate hain ki itna paisa channel kharcha kar raha hai, hum log ko lete toh kuch kharcha nahi hota."

Ex-Bigg Boss Talent Head BREAKS SILENCE on Bigg Boss Casting, Rs 50L Bribes & Underworld Threats! #Biggboss20 #QaziTouqeer #Biggbosscontestants https://t.co/u3n7nq5PNt — Ayesha ❤ (@aykazimi) November 20, 2026

However, Anand clarified that the makers never seriously considered replacing Salman, as the actor had established a distinct position for himself on the show. Explaining why such offers did not translate into a change of host, he said, "Aakhir mein kya hota hai ki jis aadmi ne jo position li hui hai, woh bahut maayne rakhti hai."

Anand also recalled an interaction with an actress who currently lives abroad and had earlier been approached to participate in Bigg Boss as a contestant. According to him, during a conversation, she remarked, "Abhi (Salman ki) anchoring mein itna liveliness nahi aa raha hai." Anand initially assumed she was merely sharing her opinion. However, towards the end of the conversation, she suggested that the makers consider her for the hosting position, claiming she could do a better job. Reacting to her confidence, Anand said, "Aisi bhi himmat hoti hai logon ki bolne ki."

The former talent head also spoke about an interesting offer from Bigg Boss Marathi. Recalling the time when Mahesh Manjrekar was reportedly unwell around the show's third season, Anand claimed that contestant Abhijeet Bichukale approached him with an offer to take over as the host. Recalling his words, Anand said, "Abhi health-wise Mahesh sir toh kar nahi sakte, abhi mere siwa toh doosra option toh hai nahi aapko. Toh aap mereko hi final kar dijiye as an anchor."