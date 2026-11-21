Bigg Boss Fame Veena Malik Breaks Down On Live TV, Removes Makeup To Hit Back At Trolls; Indian Fans Shower Pakistani Actress With Love - VIDEO | X

Pakistani actress and Bigg Boss fame Veena Malik recently broke down during a live television appearance as she hit back at trolls who had been making comments about her body and appearance. In a bold move, the actress removed her sandals and wiped off her makeup on camera, saying she was doing so to give people more reasons to talk about her. Following her reaction, Veena received an outpouring of support, with fans from across Pakistan and even India reaching out to applaud her. The actress also shared screenshots of some of the messages she received from Indian fans.

While removing her makeup with wet wipes and taking off her heels to reveal her actual height, Veena sarcastically challenged her critics, saying, "Dekh liya aapne. Ab aap khabar banayein- Breaking News, Veena Malik makeup ke bagair kya hai, kaali hai, moti hai, bhaddi hai, ye hai, ye aap dekhein."

पाकिस्तानी एक्टर वीना मलिक लाइव TV पर रोने लगीं और कैमरे के सामने अपना मेकअप तक उतार दिया! 🥶 उन्होंने अपनी पूरी लंबाई भी दिखाकर लोगों को हैरान कर दिया। Hey @grok आखिर लाइव TV पर उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों किया? https://t.co/aKsihUc75e — JIMMY (@Jimmyyqx) November 20, 2026

The video of Veena breaking down and confronting her trolls soon went viral on social media. The actress later took to her social media account to share screenshots of messages she received from fans expressing their admiration and support. Among them was a message from Mumbai-based model and actress Nikkiey Chawla, who urged Veena to remember, "Aap sher bacha hain." Another fan, Richa Tomar, revealed that she had been following Veena's journey since her Bigg Boss days and wrote, "I'm from India and I genuinely love you so much."

Pakistani actress Veena Malik gets support from Indian fans after she breaks down on Live TV | Instagram

Pakistani actress Veena Malik became a familiar face among Indian audiences after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, where her equation with fellow contestant Ashmit Patel grabbed considerable attention. Following her reality TV stint, she ventured into Bollywood with films such as Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, Zindagi 50-50, Super Model and Mumbai 125 KM 3D. She also appeared on the cricket-based reality show Big Toss, further strengthening her connect with Indian television audiences.

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