Is Farrhana Bhatt Next Naagin 8? Bigg Boss Fame Actress Addresses Ekta Kapoor's Show Casting Rumours |

Bigg Boss fame Farrhana Bhatt has put an end to speculation about her joining Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 8. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she is not associated with the upcoming season, dismissing reports claiming that she would be playing the lead role. However, she hinted at an exciting project in the pipeline, promising to share more details with her fans soon.

Farrhana shared a clarification note on her Instagram Story, writing, "Just to clarify, there has been a lot of speculation around me being a part of Naagin, and I'd just like to clear the air there's no truth to these rumours, and I'm not associated with the project."

She also extended her best wishes to the team of Naagin, adding, "Lots of love to the entire team of Naagin and wishing them all the very best for this new journey."

Talking about her upcoming projects, Farrhana hinted that she is working on something exciting and is looking forward to sharing updates with her fans. She concluded her note by thanking everyone for their curiosity and continued interest in her work.

Before becoming a household name through Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Bhatt had already built a career across films and OTT platforms. She made her acting debut with Sunshine Music Tours & Travels in 2016 and went on to gain recognition for playing Jasmeet in Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu in 2018, followed by a role in Notebook in 2019. She later ventured into the digital space with projects like The Freelancer, Country of Blind and Rakshak: India's Braves Chapter 2. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss 19 that brought her widespread recognition, with her outspoken personality, fiery arguments and eventful journey helping her emerge as the show's first runner-up. Farrhana Bhatt went on to participate in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 where she finished fourth.

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