'I Can't Call It Naagin 8': Ekta Kapoor Debates New Season’s Title, Says It’s ‘Not Lucky’ |

Ekta Kapoor recently took to social media to reveal that she cannot call the upcoming season Naagin 8, citing astrology as the reason. The television producer wondered what the new season should be titled, floating options such as Naagin 7.9, Naagin 7 2.0 and even Naagin 9.

In her Instagram Story, Ekta said, “The question is that Naagin 8 is happening, but I can't call it Naagin 8 na.” Explaining why she could not use the title, she added, “It is not lucky.”

Ekta then playfully considered other names for the upcoming season, asking whether it should be called Naagin 7.9 or Naagin 7 2.0. Seemingly unconvinced by these options, she went on to suggest, “Maybe Naagin 9 straight away.” She concluded by asking fans to share their suggestions for the title of the upcoming season.

#Starswithprince | BREAKING Ekta Kapoor revealed there is No Naagin 8 ; either it's Naagin 7.2 or Naagin season 9 directly ! 🐍🧿💌 Comment Down whom you want as Lead Naagin ? 🧧 Hts | #EktaKapoor #Naagin #Naagin7 #Colorstv #BiggBoss20 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #KanikaMann https://t.co/JnZeVN7Zzf — 𝚂𝚃𝙰𝚁𝚂𝚆𝙸𝚃𝙷𝙿𝚁𝙸𝙽𝙲𝙴 (@starswithprince) October 26, 2026

The seventh season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural show Naagin, starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, premiered on December 27, 2025, and concluded on June 14, 2026. While fans await the next instalment, Ekta hinted in April 2026 that the franchise would return in 2027, with shorter seasons planned to allow the show to make a comeback more regularly. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the premiere date, cast or filming schedule for the upcoming season.

Ekta has often spoken about her belief in astrology and numerology, which have reportedly influenced some of her professional decisions. The television producer has previously revealed that she consulted astrologers and numerologists while making decisions about her shows and films. In a 2003 interview, she said, “After consulting them, I just feel psychologically satisfied,” clarifying that her faith was not blind. Numerology has also been associated with her preference for titles beginning with the letter ‘K’ for several television shows. Let us further wait to see what name will Ekta choose for the upcoming season of Naagin.