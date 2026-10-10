‘I Never Saw So Many Deaths’: Ekta Kapoor Calls 2008 The ‘Worst’ Year Of Her Career, Opens Up About Struggling Mentally During COVID

‘I Never Saw So Many Deaths’: Ekta Kapoor Calls 2008 The ‘Worst’ Year Of Her Career, Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During COVID |

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor recently opened up about the worst phase of her career, recalling how 2008 turned out to be a particularly difficult year for her professionally. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS), Ekta described the year as the “worst year” of her career, saying, “Us saal mein mere saath kuch bhi achha nahi hua.”

Recalling the challenges she faced, Ekta said, “Woh saal bahut strong tha because woh saal kuch bhi mere saath achha nahi hua.” She added that such difficult phases can occur repeatedly in life. “That year was really bad for me, professionally,” she said.

Ekta also opened up about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on her mental health, describing 2021–22 as one of the most difficult periods of her life. “Mental health-wise, it was bad because I was not able to grapple with that. For me, it was worst during COVID, worst year for me mentally because I could not... Even though I didn't give birth to my son, I had postpartum of my own kind. I was like really grappling with my motherhood,” she said.

The producer further revealed that being confined to her home for an extended period was an unfamiliar experience. Recalling the personal losses she witnessed during the pandemic, she said, “I never saw so many deaths around me, and that was mentally the most tough year, 2021–22 for me, but 2008 professionally.”

Reflecting on her professional journey, Ekta acknowledged that she made several mistakes during that phase. She admitted that she did not give enough respect to the professionals who worked with her at the time. “I thought I was the one who created the best content. I realised there are many creators,” she added.

Ekta Kapoor, the joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms, is one of Indian television’s most prominent producers, known for hit shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. In films, she has backed projects including The Sabarmati Report, Crew and Bhooth Bangla, while her recent slate includes The Vvaan, released in September 2026.