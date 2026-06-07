Quote Of The Day By Ekta Kapoor: ‘I'd Rather Make My Own Mistakes And Pay For Them Rather Than Pay For Mistakes That Are Formulistic’

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 51st birthday today. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian entertainment, Ekta Kapoor revolutionized Indian television with iconic daily soaps and later expanded her creative footprint into films and digital content. Known for her bold storytelling choices and entrepreneurial mindset, she has often shared valuable insights on success, risk-taking, and creativity.

One of her most powerful quotes is:

This quote reflects Ekta Kapoor's belief in originality and creative courage. Rather than blindly following established formulas or trends, she prefers taking risks and learning from her own decisions. The message encourages individuals to trust their instincts, embrace innovation, and view mistakes as opportunities for growth rather than failures. It is a reminder that personal experiences and lessons often lead to greater success than simply following the crowd.

"I was extremely volatile earlier. I have learnt to control that. I have detached a bit from the outcome and started enjoying the process a lot more."

This quote highlights the importance of emotional maturity. Ekta emphasizes focusing on the journey rather than obsessing over results, which often leads to greater peace and satisfaction.

"As a producer or even as a basic seller, you need to be confident about your product."

Confidence is essential in any profession. Ekta believes that believing in your work is the first step toward convincing others of its value.

"I give them what they want. If someone wants escapism from movies or television, it's their birth right to get their enjoyment from there."

Here, she underlines the role of entertainment as a source of joy and escape. The quote reflects her understanding of audiences and her commitment to creating content that resonates with them.

"I think success is what you make of it – of course there is always the factor of luck, but one should always be equipped to seize the moment when opportunity knocks."

Success is not just about luck but also preparation. Ekta stresses the importance of being ready to capitalize on opportunities whenever they arise.