‘Absolutely Spoilt It’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chahar Choudhary As Naagin Fame Quits Task In Rise And Fall 2 Citing Cervical Issue

‘Absolutely Spoilt It’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chahar Choudhary As Naagin Fame Refuses Task In Rise And Fall 2 Citing Cervical Issue |

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game in Rise And Fall 2. Taking to X, Devoleena penned a brief note claiming that Priyanka had “absolutely spoilt” the game. Her cryptic remark appears to have come in the wake of Priyanka’s recent clashes with fellow contestants, including her argument with Swara Bhasker.

Devoleena wrote, “Priyanka absolutely spoilt it. #RiseAndFall.” Her reaction comes amid Priyanka’s recent stint on the Virender Sehwag-hosted reality show, where she has been involved in several heated moments with her fellow contestants. In the latest episode, Priyanka refused to participate in a task, citing her cervical issue.

Priyanka absolutely spoilt it #riseandfall — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 7, 2026

Agreeing with Devoleena, one user commented, “Her entire personality seems to revolve around yelling ‘You can’t stand a strong woman’.” Another wrote, “Absolutely right Gopi Bahu. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is picking up fights unnecessarily with everyone to be in the limelight and wants footage from every contestant over there.” Another social media user criticised Priyanka, writing, “She has so much ego.”

@Devoleena_23 Her entire personality seems to revolve around yelling " You can't stand a strong woman" — Good Samaritan (@GSamaritan3) October 7, 2026

@Devoleena_23 absolutely right gopi bahu. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is picking up fights unnecessary with everyone to be in the limelight and wants footage from every contestants over there. hope she lost #riseandfall just like Bigg Boss 16. — YUVRAJ (@yuvrajrwdy) October 7, 2026

@Devoleena_23 She has so much ego..har fakt fight karana overacting karana — shraddha (@shraddh02023403) October 7, 2026

The Ultimate Ruler task involved Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla competing for the throne, with the Workers’ participation/support playing a crucial role. Priyanka became a major talking point after she refused to perform in support of Gautam. She cited a cervical issue, saying she was hurting and could not continue with the task. Her decision directly affected Gautam’s chances in the race. However, it was blieved by rulers in the penthouse that she was pretending to get hurt.

Priyanka’s refusal also triggered a heated confrontation with Swara Bhasker. Swara questioned her decision and was unhappy with Priyanka’s stand, while Priyanka maintained that she did not want to support Gautam after feeling that allegations had been levelled against her. The clash added to the growing tension between the two contestants and became one of the episode’s key moments.

The new episodes of Rise And Fall Season 2 release every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.