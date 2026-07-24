'Does Sajid Khan Still Have A Problem With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?' Farah Khan Reveals Truth Behind Bigg Boss 16 Much-Talked-About Feud |

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan had a visibly strained equation throughout much of Bigg Boss 16. But are they still on bad terms outside the show? Farah Khan finally addressed the question during the latest episode of her cooking vlog, featuring the Naagin 7 actress as the guest.

Farah revealed that Priyanka's fans constantly flood her comments section with one particular question whether Sajid still has a "problem" with the actress. "I don't know where all you have fan clubs... They spam us. Whenever I open my comments, I see long messages saying, 'Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ko kab laoge?' 'When is she coming?' 'Does Sajid still have a problem with her?'" Farah said, before adding with a laugh, "I'm like, 'Nahi bhaiya.'"

Priyanka then put all speculations to rest, saying, "Guys, we have a very good bond with Farah ma'am, with Sajid ji also." Echoing her sentiment, Farah added, "All the problems get over the minute the show ends. Jab show khatam hota hai na, tab problems bhi khatam ho jaati hain." Priyanka agreed, but added with a smile, "For mature people, yes. But for immature people, woh chalta rehta hai."

Reflecting on her Bigg Boss 16 journey, Priyanka revealed that participating in the reality show was never part of her plan. "Bigg Boss ka mera koi plan hi nahi tha," she confessed. When Farah asked if she still keeps in touch with her former housemates, Priyanka replied, "No ma'am. Hum kabhi milte hain toh hi hello ho jaata hai." Asked specifically about Shalin Bhanot, she quipped, "Shalin, not in the picture."

During Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan frequently found themselves at loggerheads over tasks, captaincy decisions, nominations, and house politics. Priyanka was one of the most vocal critics of Sajid and his "mandali," often accusing him of favouring his close allies and playing a biased game. Their arguments became a recurring feature of the season, with several heated confrontations making headlines. However, despite their on-screen rivalry, there has been no public indication of any real-life animosity after the show.