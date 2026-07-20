'Wo Upper Juhu Nahi Hai': Farah Khan's Hilarious Dig At Karan Johar Over His Office Location Leaves Pratik Gandhi In Splits

Farah Khan's Hilarious Dig At Karan Johar Over His Office Location Leaves Pratik Gandhi In Splits | YouTube

Farah Khan is known for her witty one-liners and hilarious comebacks. During a recent episode of her cooking show featuring Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi, the filmmaker took a playful dig at Karan Johar that has now gone viral. She jokingly mocked Karan for referring to his Andheri office as being in "Upper Juhu."

Farah was left impressed after learning that Pratik had bought a new home in Juhu, complete with a swing. Speaking about fulfilling his long-time dream, Pratik said, "Itne saalon se aisa ghar chahiye tha jahan jhula laga sakun aur thodi khuli jagah ho." Hearing this, Farah praised him for owning a house in one of Mumbai's prime localities.

Reacting to Pratik's revelation, Farah quipped, "Ye wo wala Juhu nahi hai, jaise Karan Johar ka office Andheri mein hai Lokhandwala ke paas but he says, 'No, it's Upper Juhu.'" She continued her playful jibe, adding, "Wo Upper Juhu nahi hai, this is proper Juhu."

Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions, shifted its main office from Bandra to Andheri West in 2016 after outgrowing its previous workspace. Karan had then explained that the move was driven by the need for a bigger office, admitting that finding a similar-sized property in Bandra would have been prohibitively expensive.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar share one of Bollywood's most easy-going friendships and are known for taking light-hearted digs at each other in public. Having worked together on projects like Koffee With Karan and judging reality shows, the two often exchange witty banter. This isn't the first time Farah has poked fun at Karan. On an earlier episode of her YouTube show, she jokingly teased him about his love for luxury brands and designer labels, while Karan has also frequently laughed off her jokes with equally cheeky comebacks. Their playful "Upper Juhu" exchange is widely being seen as another example of the duo's long-running, good-natured camaraderie rather than a serious dig.