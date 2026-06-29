'Celebrating Achievements But Avoiding Responsibility': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Questions Political Accountability Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Questions Political Accountability Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row | Instagram/Wiki

A high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the alleged embezzlement of devotee donations meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Reacting to the controversy, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned the political leadership for taking credit for the temple's construction while remaining silent when allegations of wrongdoing surfaced. She also urged people to devote themselves to the nation and its values rather than to individual leaders.

Taking to social media, Devoleena penned a lengthy note amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of donations linked to the Ram Mandir. Questioning the accountability of political leaders, she wrote, "The entire political leadership proudly claimed credit for the construction of the Ram Mandir. It became a major part of election campaigns, and it undoubtedly earned votes. But what comes after that?"

The actress added, "When allegations of theft, mismanagement, or wrongdoing emerge, where is the accountability? Does taking credit only apply when things go right, while responsibility disappears when things go wrong?"

Devoleena further stated that the faith and trust of millions of devotees associated with the Ram Mandir should be protected through complete transparency and accountability. She noted that political parties often celebrate achievements but tend to avoid responsibility when questions or allegations arise.

Addressing all the religion on her post, actress added, "Sometimes it feels as though every side ends up following the same pattern. Celebrating achievements but avoiding responsibility when questions are raised."

The actress also said that her loyalty lies with the nation and its values rather than with any individual leader or political party. Stressing that no one should be above scrutiny, Devoleena wrote that people must stand by what is right even if it means questioning those they admire. She concluded by stating that accountability is essential in a democracy and that everyone, irrespective of their position, must be held responsible for their actions.

The entire political leadership proudly claimed credit for the construction of the Ram Mandir. It became a major part of election campaigns, and it undoubtedly earned votes. But what comes after that?



When allegations of theft, mismanagement, or wrongdoing emerge, where is the… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 29, 2026

Devoleena ended her post saying, "This is why I have always believed…devote yourself to the nation, not to individuals. When our loyalty is to the country and its values rather than to any leader or political party, we can stand with what is right whenever the time comes. Even if someone we admire is wrong, wrong is still wrong."