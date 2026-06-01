'Even Filthiest Abuses Can't Justify': TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Mumbai Meat-Throwing Video, Netizens Question 'Why Did You Marry A Muslim?'

TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Mumbai Meat-Throwing Video |

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted strongly to the viral video allegedly showing Mumbai resident Imran Patel throwing pieces of meat from his balcony to feed vultures. Expressing her anger over the incident, Devoleena questioned what could have happened if the meat had accidentally fallen on a Hindu person passing below. She stated that "Even the filthiest abuses can't justify these kinds of people."

Reacting to the viral video on social media, Devoleena wrote, "Remember when Holi colors accidentally fell on the little girl during the auspicious moment, and she was murdered." Drawing a comparison with the recent incident, she further added, "and here, meat is being openly thrown outside."

The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with several social media users demanding action against the man seen in the clip. According to viral posts circulating on social media, the individual has been identified as Imran Patel and was allegedly throwing meat pieces from his balcony to feed vultures. However, official details regarding the incident and any action taken by authorities are yet to be confirmed.

Gande se gande gaali bhi inn jaiso ko justify nahi kar sakte…Remember bacchi se holi ka rang gir gaya tha galti se mohortama pe, toh murder hogaya tha…aur yahan khule aam meat phenka jaa raha hai bahaar…. https://t.co/oMJGWTXFEI — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 1, 2026

Soon after Devoleena's post went viral, several social media users pointed out that the actress herself is married to a Muslim man. For the unversed, Devoleena tied the knot with fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in a private court ceremony in December 2022, and the couple has since welcomed a son.

A user tweeted on Devoleena's post, "Be fair on all issues, don’t be a hate monger! Your husband is a Muslim too." Another questioned the actress, "Why did u marry Muslim if you're so averse to Islam?"

Gande se gande gaali bhi inn jaiso ko justify nahi kar sakte…Remember bacchi se holi ka rang gir gaya tha galti se mohortama pe, toh murder hogaya tha…aur yahan khule aam meat phenka jaa raha hai bahaar…. https://t.co/oMJGWTXFEI — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 1, 2026

He should be punished accordingly,but if U generalise a whole community for an individual doing,that’s where v get to knw that you’re a hate monger looking to score some brownie points to get into politics



Be fair on all issues,don’t be a hate monger!Your husband is a Muslim too — MSK (@saalim_khan) June 1, 2026

Devoleena is a popular television actress best known for playing Gopi Bahu in the hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Over the years, she has appeared in several shows, including Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Laal Ishq, Swaran Ghar and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She has also been a prominent face in reality television and remains one of the most recognised actresses in the Hindi TV industry.