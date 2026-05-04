Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Scene Airs With Raw Blue Screen Instead Of VFX, Fans Spot Major Goof-Up & Troll Makers

Fans Spot Major Goof-Up In Naagin 7 Latest Episode | Photo Via Instagram

Naagin 7, starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and premiered on December 27, 2025, has been struggling in TRP ratings recently, with Ektaa Kapoor’s show witnessing a decline in Week 16, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to hold the No. 1 spot on the TRP chart firmly; amid this, the show is also facing major backlash on social media after fans spotted a significant goof-up in the latest episode (Episode 38).

Fans Spot Major Goof-Up In Naagin 7 Latest Episode

The makers of Naagin 7 have come under criticism after a blue screen was left visible in one of the latest episodes streamed on JioHotstar; the editing error appeared during a key scene featuring Priyanka and was quickly noticed by viewers, who shared clips online, sparking backlash and reviving complaints about the show's declining quality, with netizens pointing out that instead of the jungle VFX, the makers seemingly forgot to add the effects, leaving the raw blue screen visible.

Check it out:

Fans React

Soon after the videos on social media went viral, fans trolled the makers. A user commented, "No way this can't be real." Another joked, "Lagta hai AI generation ke credits khatam ho gaye thhe." A third user wrote, "Wtf no way."

"Waste naagin story season ever... actors are good but storyline and AI use is worst," another wrote. One comment read, “This time, the producers and team have ruined the entire show.”

After the backlash, the makers have corrected the error, and the blue raw version is no longer visible.

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa Kapoor confirmed that this season of Naagin will end on June 7.