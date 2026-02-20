'Ruined Naagin Legacy': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Trolled Over Voice Modulation, Viewers Urge Mouni Roy & Adaa Khan To Return- Wah VIDEO

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Trolled |

After the alleged AI scene, another clip from Naagin 7 is going viral. In this particular scene, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary delivers a monologue, calling out a police officer for prioritizing money over justice. After watching the scene, fans criticized Priyanka’s voice modulation, claiming it is a letdown compared to the performances of previous Naagins like, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, and Tejasswi Prakash.

A user uploaded the clip from a recent episode of Naagin 7 on a Reddit thread titled "Wtf was this? Such a big letdown," saying Priyanka "need to buck up when it comes to her performance in Naagin." Seeing Priyanka's viral scene, a user urged, "Wapis aa jao Mouni & Adaa." Another claimed, "My apologies to Tejasswi and Nia."

Viewers are trolling Priyanka's voice modulation when she takes the avatar of a Naagin. A user called out the actress, saying, "More than acting it's her voice that's the problem.. Not sure why she is modulating it like this... Maybe want to give the effect of a heavy booming voice but it's unintentionally comical." Others continued to compare her with previous Naagins. One commented, "Priyanka's tandav was so so soooo bad man. No aura, power, moves or expression. Tejasswi's tandav was so good and powerful."

Many said Priyanka's acting and dialogue delivery looked as if she were rehearsing a school play. Viewers believe the actress has ruined the Naagin legacy. One viewer commented, "They ruined naagin legacy dude like wtf was this."

This is not the first time Naagin 7 has been trolled. Previously, the show faced criticism for using AI in some scenes. Back then, viewers urged producer Ekta Kapoor to limit AI in the show, as it did not look good.

Naagin 7's new episodes air on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST on Colors TV and are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.