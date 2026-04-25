Naagin 7: Who Are The 5 New Cast Members? New Faces Join Ahead Of Major Time Jump

Naagin 7: Who Are The 5 New Cast Members? |

Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 7 is all set for a leap ahead. As the show takes a few months jump, five new cast members are set to enter the show. The new cast members have alredy reportedly begun the shooting. As the show prepares itself for the leap, let us take a look at who are the new members:

Naagin 7: Who Are 5 New Cast Members?

Krishna Shetty

Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Krishna Shetty will be seen entering Naagin 7. He will allegedly play the role of Ahan's (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) brother.

Ajita Kulkarni

Ajita Kulkarni is a renowned actress in the Marathi television. She has appeared in several shows like Laakhon Mein Ek, Dum Asel Tar, and Sarva Kahi Priye Fakt Tujhyasathi. As per Times Now, Ajita will play the role Ahana's brother.

Ravi Bhatia

Ravi Bhatia is a well know face of Jodha Akbar. He is now stepping into Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7. As of now, Ravi's character in Naagin 7 has not been revealed.

Meenakshi Verma

Meenakshi Verma is famous for her role in Balika Vadhu 2, Savdhaan India, Saat Phere, and Shubh Vivah. Meenakshi character in Naagin 7 has not yet been revealed.

Mohit Duseja

MTV Love School star Mohit Duseja will be making his appearance in Naagin 7. Mohit will be playing the role of Ahana's younger brother in the show.

Naagin 7, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is gearing up for a major leap that is expected to bring a fresh twist to the supernatural drama. The upcoming track will reportedly introduce a time jump, shifting the storyline into a new phase filled with evolving relationships, hidden identities, and intensified revenge drama. With new characters entering the narrative, the focus is likely to expand around Ahana’s world, adding family dynamics and deeper conflicts, while continuing the core theme of shape-shifting serpents, power struggles, and destiny-driven battles that define the Naagin franchise.