'Major Twists Are Coming': Naagin 7 Headed For Small Leap Of Two Months, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul’s Storyline To See Drastic Shift

Naagin 7 Headed For Small Leap Of Two Months |

Amid a noticeable dip in TRPs, Naagin 7 is reportedly set for a short leap in its storyline. There have also been ongoing rumours about Ekta Kapoor’s show going off air, though the makers have not confirmed any such development. Instead, the team is said to be fast-tracking the narrative to regain viewer interest and boost engagement.

As per a report by IWM Buzz, Naagin 7 is set to take a brief leap in its storyline, which is expected to bring a key turning point for the central characters. The leap is reported to be of a few months. A close source said to the outlet, "Major twists are coming the way of the viewers. There will be a small leap of two months or so in the show soon."

Naagin 7 |

Currently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s character Ahana is working to expose Zayn Ibad Khan’s character Yaman’s true identity as a dragon, intensifying the ongoing conflict between them. The upcoming leap is expected to fast-track this storyline further.

Additionally, the leap may also advance the on-screen dynamics between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul’s characters. What lies ahead for their relationship will reportedly unfold post-leap.

Akshay Kumar Joins Naagin 7 As "Naagraj"

Akshay Kumar makes a special cameo appearance in Naagin 7 as part of the promotional campaign for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. He is seen portraying the role of “Naag Guru”, a powerful mystical guide who assists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s character in her battle against the dragon Yaman.

Akshay Kumar Joins Naagin 7 As "Naagraj" |

Bhooth Bangla is an upcoming horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026 and has already generated buzz for marking the reunion of Akshay with Priyadarshan after several years.

Naagin 7 new episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV. The episodes are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.