Naagin 7: Bhooth Bangla Star Akshay Kumar Turns Naag Guru For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar As Naag Guru In Naagin 7 | YouTube

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of Bhooth Bangla, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Priyadarshan. The actor will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of Naagin 7, and the promo of the same has made it to social media. Ekta took to social media to share the promo.

She tweeted, "When the king of comedy meets the queen of naagins! 😍 Watch the #BhoothBangla x #Naagin special episode on 5th April, 8 PM on @ColorsTV! (sic)." Watch the video below...

When the king of comedy meets the queen of naagins! 😍



Watch the #BhoothBangla x #Naagin special episode on 5th April, 8 PM on @ColorsTV ! 🏚️🐍 pic.twitter.com/lxpMDM5Yls — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) April 4, 2026

Akshay will be seen as Naag Guru in the show, who helps Naagin fight the dragon. Well, the promo looks quite interesting, and we are sure the audience is looking forward to watch the episode.

Netizens React To Akshay Kumar-Naagin 7 Promo

Well, netizens are surely excited to watch the episode. A netizen tweeted, "Priyankaaaaaa my girl is rocking as always! Priyanka hit a chance to work with Akshay sir, thank you so much ekta ♥️ I’m ready for the episode (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I am very excited for today's episode (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Wow Priyanka with Akshay Kumar, congratulations for the bhoot Bangla. So excited for this weekend (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bhangla was earlier slated to release on April 10, 2026. But, due to the Dhurandhar 2 fever at the box office, the makers have postponed the release date by a week, and it will not hit the big screens on April 17, 2026.

However, the makers have planned paid previews from April 16, 9 pm onwards.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpyal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar. With such an amazing star cast and Priyadarshan directing it, the audience surely has high expectations from Bhooth Bangla.