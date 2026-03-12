Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tabu Starrer Looks Like A Fun Film, But Reminds Us Of Other Horror-Comedies

Bhooth Bangla Teaser | X (Twitter)

Actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan have teamed up after more than 15 years for the upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. The movie also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani. The much-awaited teaser of the film has been released, and Akshay took to X to share it with his fans.

He tweeted, "Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter? 🤣🧟‍♀️ #BhoothBanglaTeaser out now (sic). Watch the teaser below...

Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter? 🤣🧟‍♀️#BhoothBanglaTeaser out now: https://t.co/Y6EvHA11t8#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/m0hj1Mprgd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2026

The teaser is entertaining, and it promises that Bhooth Bangla will be a fun watch. Akshay Kumar steals the show, and his comic timing is perfect. Paresh Rawal also leaves a mark. However, Tabu doesn't get much scope in the teaser, and Wamiqa Gabbi looks pretty.

However, we cannot ignore that the teaser reminds us of a few other horror-comedies, especially Bhool Bhulaiyaa, as the makers have used the same palace this time as well. Also, the wedding angle will remind you of Roohi, and the buzz about Vadhusur (maybe a monster/ghost) will take you back to Stree 2's Sarkata.

Well, the teaser has impressed us, and now, we wait for the trailer of the movie.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on April 2, 2026, but it was later postponed to May. However, the makers preponed it again, and now, the film will hit the big screens on April 10, 2026.

Trade is expecting that Bhooth Bangla will do good business at the box office. It is releasing around three weeks after Dhurandhar 2, so let's hope that the Ranveer Singh starrer doesn't affect Akshay Kumar's film.

Last year, when Dhurandhar was released in December, the film had continued its fantastic run at the box office for more than a month, and it had affected the collection of other releases.