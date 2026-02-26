Bhooth Bangla New Song 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' Has Fans Saying 'OG Khiladi Is Back' As Akshay Kumar Reunites With Paresh Rawal & Priyadarshan

Bhooth Bangla New Song |

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla has released a new song titled “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.” Dropped on YouTube by Zee Music Company, the video racked up over 1.14 lakh views within just an hour. Fans are praising the song and its video sequence, with many exclaiming, “OG Khiladi is back!” Others are already calling the movie a potential “blockbuster” given its star-studded cast.

Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Song: Fans Reaction

As the video of the song was released, fans flooded the comment section, praising the comeback of Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s OG cast. One commented, "The OG khiladi is back." Another wrote, "History repeated again. The og bhool bhulaiya on the way with og men."

Others in the comments claimed that the song feels more like a Bhool Bhulaiyaa track than a Bhooth Bangla one. One fan said, "This is real bhool bhulaiya 2." Another added, "Bhooth bangla ka gana nahi bhool bhulaiyaa 2 gaana hai." Many hailed the OG cast, with one calling the movie the "Biggest comeback of Indian Cinema." Fans also cherished the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have had a long and successful collaboration in Bollywood, especially in the comedy and thriller genres. One of their most iconic films together is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also starred Paresh Rawal and became a massive hit for its unique blend of comedy, horror, and suspense. Since all OGs, Akshay, Paresh, and Priyadarshan, are together in Bhooth Bangla, fans expect it to be a blockbuster as well.

Bhooth Bangla Cast & Crew

Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar alongside Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiq Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026.