'Just Tell The Truth': Trump Urges Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Not To Plead The Fifth Ahead Of Congressional Hearing |

US President Donald Trump has said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not need to invoke the Fifth Amendment when he faces lawmakers next week. Trump urged him instead to 'just tell the truth'. The questioning concerns Huang's alleged links to a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

What Trump said

In an Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said, "I don't think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it's an interesting story for people." He added that he wanted Huang to 'just tell the truth'.

Trump called Huang '100 percent aboveboard' and 'a very smart person', while acknowledging that Huang's lawyers would have to advise him on how to handle the questioning.

Pardon 'always an option'

Asked whether he would consider pardoning Huang for potential crimes, Trump said, "It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary." Huang is not currently under any indictment. A presidential pardon applies only to federal offences, so it would not cover state-level actions.

What the Fifth Amendment is

The Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution protects people from being forced to give testimony that could incriminate them in a criminal case. Known as the right against self-incrimination, it is part of the Bill of Rights, ratified in 1791. The amendment also covers double jeopardy, due process, and the requirement of just compensation when the government takes private property.

When someone refuses to answer on this basis, it is called "pleading the Fifth." It is a constitutional right and does not in itself establish guilt, though in public life it can raise suspicion about the person invoking it. Whether Huang uses it would be a decision made with his lawyers' advice.

Why Huang is under scrutiny

The crisis began on October 29, when the New York Times reported a "close relationship" between Huang and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence agencies probed whether she was a Chinese asset. Megaspeed faces its own investigations for allegedly smuggling chips into China, which the company denies.

Huang is expected to be questioned about Nvidia's dealings with China and compliance with US export restrictions on advanced AI chips. He and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for transcribed interviews with House committees on December 1 and 2, and Huang has agreed to testify at a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on December 3.

Reaction on Capitol Hill

The New York Post reported that Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has predicted Huang will plead the Fifth. Democrats, who take the majority in both chambers in January, have been highly critical of Huang and Nvidia and of Huang's ties to Trump. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said Democrats will use their full power to investigate any wrongdoing.